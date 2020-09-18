Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 8,013,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,695. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

