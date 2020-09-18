Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,214.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 1,194,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 538,827 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,040,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 185,029 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,117. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -102.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.18. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 12.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

