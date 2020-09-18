Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €35.22 ($41.43).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

Koenig & Bauer stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €18.40 ($21.65). The stock had a trading volume of 5,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.06 million and a P/E ratio of -82.14. Koenig & Bauer has a 12-month low of €14.42 ($16.96) and a 12-month high of €38.90 ($45.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.99.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.