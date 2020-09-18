Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Up 19.8% in August

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,020,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 24,230,000 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. 5,910,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,688,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.