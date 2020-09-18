Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.14

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 16513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

RDSMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

About Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

