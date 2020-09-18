Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 412,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 433,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRA. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Kraton alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $604.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $355.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Kraton by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 113,749 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.