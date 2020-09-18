L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 16,830,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,688,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 142.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 971,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 5.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

LB stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. 8,021,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,927,961. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

