Lawson Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,464.0 days.
Shares of LWSOF stock remained flat at $$47.50 on Friday. Lawson has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50.
Lawson Company Profile
