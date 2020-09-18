Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,725. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,370 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,336.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,118,843.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,214,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,767,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,875 shares of company stock valued at $956,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 17.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

