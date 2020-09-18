Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 6.6%

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.88. 1,168,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,685,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMND. William Blair began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lemonade Inc will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

