Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.37. 943,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 276,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Specifically, CEO Balan Nair bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,265.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,756.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 312,091 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.