Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $813,497.25 and approximately $103,155.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00246264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00092684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.01482449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00233419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

