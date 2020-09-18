Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Tops $80,944.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.34 million and $80,944.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.57 or 0.01290046 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,728.11 or 0.98456124 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 691,387,200 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, YoBit, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

