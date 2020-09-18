Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 669,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $817,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $870,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAC stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,437,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $865.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

