Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.16. 1,098,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 238,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Several research firms have commented on LOB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $982.93 million, a PE ratio of 161.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.34 million. Analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 73,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $1,502,470.23. Insiders have purchased a total of 177,930 shares of company stock worth $3,543,713 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 406.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

