Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Tops $0.0189

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $2,004.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00244692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00100425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.01501757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00216401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.