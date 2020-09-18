Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.59

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 28051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUNMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

