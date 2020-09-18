Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Receives $8.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.73.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra dropped their target price on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Macy’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,275,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,693,736. Macy’s has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $18.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

