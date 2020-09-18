Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 165,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,355. The firm has a market cap of $387.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

