Magnachip Semiconductor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,871 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,121% compared to the average volume of 399 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $461.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 251.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

