MaidSafeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.08 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $43.08 million and $285,920.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00248470 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00093842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.01484301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000267 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00236116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000719 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin launched on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

