MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $42.94 million and approximately $200,986.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0949 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Poloniex.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00244692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00100425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.01501757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00216401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000736 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

