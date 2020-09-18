MedicCoin Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. MedicCoin has a market cap of $24,603.58 and $6.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 338.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00031694 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 150.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.