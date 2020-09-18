MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEGEF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS MEGEF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 15,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

