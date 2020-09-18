Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Up 6.3%

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.34 and last traded at $73.91. 680,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 431,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

Several research firms recently commented on MRCY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,025,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 715.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,779,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,985,000 after acquiring an additional 662,360 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Mercury Systems by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 295,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 263,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,671,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

