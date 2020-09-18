Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares were up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 1,356,858 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 774,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $713.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.