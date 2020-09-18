Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $46.00 Average PT from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. 2,164,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Floyd purchased 1,159 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 309,864 shares during the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

