Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

MBNKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Investec raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Metro Bank stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 225,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,284. The company has a market capitalization of $102.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

