Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and $45,898.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00248470 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00093842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.01484301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000267 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00236116 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00021641 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,879,109,704 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,900,137 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

