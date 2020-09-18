Minter Network (BIP) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $11.00 million and $109,290.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00244692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00100425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.01501757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00216401 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,874,182,492 coins and its circulating supply is 2,668,972,925 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

