Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) recently:
- 9/18/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $127.00.
- 9/18/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/17/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $163.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/22/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/10/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $133.00.
- 8/7/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,742. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.48.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.
