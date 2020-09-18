Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) recently:

9/18/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $127.00.

9/18/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $163.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $133.00.

8/7/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,742. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.48.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

