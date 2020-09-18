Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.27. 457,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 91,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Misonix from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Misonix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Misonix by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Misonix by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 395,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 263,265 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 238,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 59,737 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Misonix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Misonix by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Misonix Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

