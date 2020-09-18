Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 639,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Mistras Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MG has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 334,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.82. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $16.73.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

