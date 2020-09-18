Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.88. 8,651,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,075% from the average session volume of 736,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $219.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

