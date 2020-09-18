Mysterium (MYST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $57,766.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $4.41 million and $57,766.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 856.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.09 or 0.04516073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009185 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00035001 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

Mysterium is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 26,973,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,407,852 tokens. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

