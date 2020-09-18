NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 64,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 178.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NACCO Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Shares of NC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. 46,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,675. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $136.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 21.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.1925 dividend. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.