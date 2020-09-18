National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBHC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 171,967 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 219,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBHC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,603. The stock has a market cap of $809.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National Bank has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $86.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

