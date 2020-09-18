National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) shares were up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.01 and last traded at $65.68. Approximately 165,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 50,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.17.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 32.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 10.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

