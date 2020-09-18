National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) shares were up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.01 and last traded at $65.68. Approximately 165,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 50,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.17.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.64 million during the quarter.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
National HealthCare Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
