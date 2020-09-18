Neblio Reaches Market Cap of $7.53 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $1.85 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022218 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004665 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,897,295 coins and its circulating supply is 16,383,894 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

