Nectar (NEC) Market Capitalization Reaches $35.59 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Nectar has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $35.59 million and $34,571.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $32.15, $18.94 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00046537 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,992.81 or 1.00303419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000405 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00171040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $32.15, $50.98, $51.55, $24.43, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77, $5.60 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

