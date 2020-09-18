Nectar Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $32.60 million and $140,247.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001888 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $7.50 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,155.31 or 1.01731386 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 160.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000404 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00166702 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $51.55, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77, $5.60, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.