Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post $23.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.78 million to $24.17 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $4.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 375.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $96.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.85 million to $99.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $148.79 million, with estimates ranging from $143.85 million to $156.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 142.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.06%.

NEPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 18,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178,192 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEPT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 441,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.62. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

