Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading 9.3% Higher

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) shares were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 114,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 695,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 135.09% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Net Element Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Net Element stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 790.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Net Element worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

