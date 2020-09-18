NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial raised their price target on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get NetGear alerts:

In other NetGear news, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $91,160.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,336.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 61,413 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $2,009,433.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,837. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 909,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 15.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 302.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetGear stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 558,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,403. The firm has a market cap of $897.12 million, a P/E ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.11. NetGear has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetGear will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.