Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NBO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,233. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

