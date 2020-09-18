Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,800 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 568,600 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 301,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,513. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.53. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 92.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

