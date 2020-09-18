Nexo Achieves Market Cap of $69.37 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Nexo has a market cap of $69.37 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00248960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00100482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.01500766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00215637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Allbit, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network, YoBit, Bitbns, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

