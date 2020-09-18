NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Up 19.5% in August

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,400 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 540,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 28,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.46. 155,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,647. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 62.17% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.