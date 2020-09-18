Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Nexus has a total market cap of $14.06 million and $68,581.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexus has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001996 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

