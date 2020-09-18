Nike (NYSE:NKE) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.60

Headlines about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a news sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Nike’s analysis:

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.36. 7,369,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,419. The company has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.94.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.